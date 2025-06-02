Heavy lifter Published 11:27 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Clayton Polk of Oxford won bronze and gold medals at both the National Championships in Boise and the Pan American Championships in Baton Rouge. Competing in the M40 88kg and M40 88kg Adaptive categories, he lifted 93kg in the snatch at both events. In Boise, he completed a 121kg clean and jerk for a 214kg total, earning a bronze medal in his division and gold in the adaptive category. He improved in Baton Rouge with a 125kg clean and jerk and a 218kg total, winning bronze in M40 88kg and gold in M40 88kg Adaptive. He is now eligible to compete in the IMWA World Championships in Las Vegas in September, the USAW American Open Finals and UMWF World Championships in December in Daytona Beach. (Contributed)