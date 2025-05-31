Historic season for softball comes to a close Published 7:27 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Despite a heroic comeback, the No. 17 Ole Miss softball program saw its season come to a close in the Women’s College World Series, falling 6-5 to No. 16 Oregon in 10 innings on Friday night at Devon Park.

The Rebels (42-21, 11-13 SEC) rallied from a three-run deficit in the seventh inning to force extra innings against the Ducks (54-9, 19-3 Big Ten) but ultimately came up just short.

After a pitcher’s battle on Thursday, the Rebels started quickly on Friday. Jaden Pone reached on an error and delivered some timely baserunning with a stolen base and advancing on a wild pitch. From there, freshman Persy Llamas delivered the first RBI in the program’s Women’s College World Series history, giving Ole Miss a 1-0 lead.

However, the Ducks also opened quickly, capitalizing on an Ole Miss error to drive in two and take a 2-1 lead.

Both teams settled into the game from there, delivering three consecutive scoreless frames. Starter Brianna Lopez remained in control during the stretch, adding one strikeout and limiting the Oregon attack.

In the fifth inning, the Rebels got the leadoff runner on base for the fourth time in the game, before a sacrifice bunt and groundout got Pone into scoring position. Llamas came through once with two outs, driving home Pone to tie the game at 2-2.

Despite that, Oregon bounced back to score three runs in the bottom half of the frame and retake the lead.

Ole Miss pushed for a rally, getting two runners on base in the sixth inning, but the Ducks were able to escape further trouble.

Down to their final inning, the Rebels strung together a response. Lair Beautae led off the frame with a single and Aliyah Binford doubled, followed by a Llamas walk to load the bases with no outs.

Lexie Brady was the first up, and drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, making it 5-3. Both remaining runners would move in scoring position and the Rebels turned to their bench with just one out remaining. Jamie Mackay stepped in and confidently delivered one of the biggest hits in Ole Miss history, lacing a two RBI single to left field to tie the game at 5-5.

The game headed to extra innings, where Binford continued to shine in a relief appearance. Binford finished the day with 5.0 innings pitched, allowing just one unearned run and striking out seven.

Binford struck out three batters over the eighth and ninth inning, but neither side was able to break through.

As the clock struck midnight, the Rebels put together a chance in the tenth inning. A pair of two-out singles from Taylor Malvin and Pone gave the Rebels a scoring opportunity. However, a ball put into play by Beautae was snared for the final out and the Rebels could not cash in.

Ultimately, the Ducks would finally prevail, scoring the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk.