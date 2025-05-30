Oxford gears up for Juneteenth celebration with events Published 1:52 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Oxford is preparing for its annual Juneteenth celebration, continuing a tradition that began more than 16 years ago in the heart of the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Drive neighborhood.

What started as a modest neighborhood block party with just 10 vendors has blossomed into a major community-wide event, drawing dozens of vendors and hundreds of participants. Last year’s celebration featured around 80 vendors, and organizers expect a strong turnout again in 2025.

The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Old Armor Pavilion for the annual Linen on the Lawn event, featuring The Soul Tones band. Food trucks will be available for snacks.

This year’s main celebration will be held starting at 4 p.m. on June 14 in the Oxford Intermediate School parking lot.

Children will enjoy waterslides, bounce houses and arts and crafts activities, while adults can browse a wide selection of local vendors and support small businesses, including local food trucks. Live entertainment will take place throughout the event.

On the actual June 19th, come to the City Hall pocket park at 5 p.m. for music by CJS Music Box, food trucks and fellowship.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and the emancipation of all enslaved people, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation officially recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, thereby elevating the historical significance of the day nationwide.

For more details on the festivities, visit oxfordjuneteenth.org.