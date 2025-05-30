A sea of blue
Published 8:47 am Friday, May 30, 2025
Law enforcement officers drive with their blue lights on to honor Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Sentorio Jamel Dennis, in Oxford, Miss.. on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Law enforcement officers drove with their blue lights on to honor Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Sentorio Jamel Dennis Thursday night.
Sentorio Jamel Dennis. (MHP/Facebook)
They left from the Lafayette County Arena, drove down Highway 6, and then went around the Oxford Square before heading back down South Lamar Boulevard to Highway 6.
A Lafayette County native and Lafayette High Class of 2012 graduate, he was known by his badge number E-30. He died at his home in Abbeville on Thursday, May 23.
He was 31.
Dennis was assigned to Troop E, based in Batesville.
Click here for funeral information and a full obituary.