A sea of blue Published 8:47 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Law enforcement officers drove with their blue lights on to honor Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Sentorio Jamel Dennis Thursday night.

They left from the Lafayette County Arena, drove down Highway 6, and then went around the Oxford Square before heading back down South Lamar Boulevard to Highway 6.

A Lafayette County native and Lafayette High Class of 2012 graduate, he was known by his badge number E-30. He died at his home in Abbeville on Thursday, May 23.

He was 31.

Dennis was assigned to Troop E, based in Batesville.

Click here for funeral information and a full obituary.