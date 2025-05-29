Ole Miss Football receives kickoff times, TV networks for four 2025 games Published 1:58 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Ole Miss football has received kickoff times and television designations for its first three games of 2025, as well as a TV assignment for the Egg Bowl, as announced by the Southeastern Conference and its affiliated television networks on Thursday.

Ole Miss will open the season at home on Aug. 30 with its first-ever meeting against Georgia State, with the game set for a 6:45 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

The Rebels hit the road and open SEC play the following week, traveling to Kentucky for the first time since 2020 on Sept. 6 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

Ole Miss returns home the following week for another conference matchup, this time welcoming in Arkansas on Sept. 13. That game will kick off at either 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m., and will air on either ESPN or SEC Network.

The 2025 Battle for the Golden Egg at Mississippi State has already been set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 28, and it was announced Thursday that it will air on either ABC or ESPN. This year will mark the 122nd all-time meeting between the Rebels and Bulldogs, as well as the 98th Battle for the Golden Egg.