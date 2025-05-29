Maddox will start for Ole Miss Friday Published 2:26 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Riley Maddox will be the starter for Ole Miss in its opening day game against Murray State in the NCAA Oxford Regional, head baseball coach Mike Bianco announced at practice on Thursday.

Maddox has a 6-5 record with an ERA of 5.26. Opponents are batting .252 against him. He has struck out 67 with 27 walks and seven hit batters.

The regional will be the 11th time that Ole Miss has hosted a postseason regional at Oxford-University Stadium, with the last one being in 2021.

Ole Miss and Murray State will play at 7 p.m. on Friday. Georgia Tech will play Western Kentucky at 3 p.m.