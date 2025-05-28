What’s not to love on a big boat? Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Bonnie Brown

Columnist

Do y’all remember watching The Love Boat on TV? It ran on ABC from 1977 – 1986. I loved the story lines and the idea of floating on water on the Pacific Princess to take you to places you’ve never been. There was almost always a romantic theme and well-known guest stars each week. It was not intended to be a “who done it” but was more of a comedy program.

Email newsletter signup

I suppose The Love Boat was the catalyst for my wanting to go on a cruise. My poor husband Tom had to listen to my not-so-subtle suggestions for years that we should go on a cruise. I suppose he had heard enough and when WKNO in Memphis had their annual fundraiser in the form of bids on items, trips, and other merchandise, he broke down and bid on a cruise. The cruise was a 5-day cruise out of New York aboard the now-defunct Premier Cruise Line’s ship, SeaBreeze, bound for Halifax with a couple of stops along the way. And much to Tom’s surprise, his bid won. I was thrilled!

Several days after winning the cruise, we had second thoughts and put an ad in the paper to sell the cruise for the $500 bid that won. No takers. So, we decided to go ahead and made arrangements for childcare, vacation days, and prepared to sail away.

We boarded the ship and were impressed by the reception. Each passenger was treated as royalty. All the various places on board seemed elegant and inviting. At our first dinner, we met our table mates. There were two couples from New York, a couple from Tennessee, and us. When we arrived at the table, it was the older couple who were already seated. They welcomed us and introduced themselves as Aaron and Eunice.

Not long into the meal, they asked if this was our first cruise. I immediately thought I had used the wrong utensil and that was the giveaway, but quickly realized they were just making conversation. I asked how many cruises they had been on, and they replied (or I thought I heard) “6.” Turns out it was their 56th cruise!

They had a travel agent who kept them in mind whenever a ship needed only a few more passengers and would call Aaron to book passage. They said they got bargain rates, and it was as cheap as living in their rent-controlled apartment in New York. They were the most fun! In fact, we stayed in touch with Aaron and Eunice through the years until their passing.

Tom immediately began to enjoy the cruise. He loved the food, he attended every lecture, participated in Bingo, even joined in the art lectures. He was a busy fellow! I was happy just to be on board soaking up the atmosphere and enjoyed all the “people watching” in addition to the beautiful water movement, which fortunately did not make me seasick.

That first cruise was enough for Tom to see how enjoyable cruises were. He was immediately hooked and proceeded to investigate other possible cruises. I was delighted! Our next cruise was to Bermuda. How wonderful! While we were there, he happened to bid on another cruise and “won” that cruise too, so we were off to Alaska next.

If you are planning your summer getaways, by all means explore the cost and attractions of a cruise. You won’t be disappointed! You only unpack once, the food is delicious and varied, the entertainment is impressive, and your bed is turned down for you each night.

It is a lovely experience. Plus, you get to visit and explore all the ports and meet interesting and fun people. I promise that each cruise will be memorable. Happy travels wherever you may go.