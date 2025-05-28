We were solemn, but not sad Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

At the Lafayette County Memorial Day commemoration on Monday, we were reminded of John 15:13 “Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

This day is the traditional start of summer, new life, growth, picnics, cookouts and ice cream socials, sports and leisure activities of kinds shared with family and friends. It is fitting that Memorial Day is considered the start of all the good things that summer brings.

A saying that can be traced from the ancient Egyptian, Jewish to Christian and perhaps even some eastern philosophies states that everyone dies twice. The first time is when the heart stops beating, the second time is when the dead person’s name is uttered, read or thought of for the last time.

I have been to the American Cemetery at Normandy, the rows upon rows of white crosses and Stars of David in perfect alignment. Underneath the ground are young men who had “greater love” for their fellow man. Freely given a sacrifice for the generations, for a future they themselves would not have. A sacrifice of life, loves, marriages, experiences, children, grandchildren gone so an heir to freedom could enjoy the start of a summer they would never know.

Not just the Second World War did our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen give the ‘last full measure.’ From our Independence, Americans have given freely of their youth spilling blood around the world. It is what we do as Americans. We spend the precious coin of lifeblood so others may know the freedom we enjoy.

Stop for a second when you think about Memorial Day. Say a prayer. Say a name of someone who has made the day possible for you. Be solemn, but not sad, when you say their name, after all who could be sad for such a gift?

Reflect for just a moment of those who made the day possible. Give a thought to those young servicemen laying under a memorial somewhere around the world and at home. A moment of time is a pittance to pay for the sacrifice given.