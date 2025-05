Oxford teen charged with child porn Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

An 18-year-old from Oxford was arrested for child pornography recently.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on May 15, investigators were notified of a suspicious incident that was reported to OPD as a tip.

On May 16, a warrant was issued for Ja’Marius Ivy, 18, who was charged with three counts of child pornography.

Email newsletter signup

Ivy was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.