Oxford Board of Aldermen recognize Eagle Scouts

The Oxford Board of Aldermen recently recognized Oxford’s 2024-25 class of Eagle Scouts at the May 20 meeting in City Hall.

The Eagle Scouts opened the Aldermen meeting by leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill then read into the record each Eagle Scout’s name.

This year’s class of Eagle Scouts is made up of 19 Scouts from three Oxford Troops.

It also includes the STAR students (highest ACT scores) from both OHS and LHS, as well as the VFW’s choice for Scout of the Year for the State of Mississippi and a future US Marine.

“We are so happy to show off these fine, young Scouts. They help us get the word out that Scouting is alive and well in Oxford. We are grateful to the Board of Aldermen and Mayor Tannehill for wanting to honor them. Those of us close to Scouting know what a truly exceptional program it is. It is moments like these that we get to share with our community,” said Ben Pharr, assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 144.

The Eagle Scout Class of 2024-25 includes:

From Troop 146: Teagan Lavoie, Zeke Crocker, John Swain and Evan Wilson

From Troop 144: Elliot Bruce, Thomas Cribbs, Robert Jubera, Christian Koslowski and Tommy Nichol

From Troop 45: William Bouldin, Conner Carlisle, Jackson Copelin and Austen Hughes, Tate Lynn, Cole Milner, Hugh Monteith, Parker Stepp, Jackson Stone and Hugh Wilson