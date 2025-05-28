Lafayette County property transfers Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 19-23, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Craig Nelson, Unit 247, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Jeffrey Robert and John Cole to JCJR RE Investments, LLC, Unit 70 of The Reserve Condominiums.

Lifestyle Communities, LLC to Lifestyle Homes, LLC, Unit 17, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Taylor and Annsley Hall, Unit 212 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

RC3H Properties, LLC to Michael and Leah Gardner, Unit 302, Fleur de Lis Condominiums.

Evan Hildenbrand and Kimberly Williams to Miller Kaderabek and Emily Taylor, Lot 102, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Martha Baker, et al. to Kathye Thweatt, A fractional part of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Merion Development, LLC to Greg and Leigh Ann Thompson, Lot 26, Merion Subdivision.

William and Karlie Black to Ivan Lopez, 1.58 acres of land located in Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

STM Enterprises, LLC to Stephen Holzenthal, et al., Unit 22, The Bluffs West Condominiums.

Robert and Christy Shouse to Wyatt Ridges, LLC, Unit 12, The Carrollton Condominiums.