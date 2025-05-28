Drunk man injured cops during arrest Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Oxford Police Department arrested a man recently after he allegedly injured two officers.

According to OPD, on May 22, officers assigned to the Downtown Unit responded to the Blind Pig where they discovered Joseph Boothroyd, 22, causing a disturbance.

While the officers attempted to take Boothroyd into custody, he resisted arrest, causing injuries to two officers.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.