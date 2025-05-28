Cofield’s Corner Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Every now and then, just out of the blue, someone I know through Facebook will ask for my email address. And then some masterpieces of old Oxford appear for my delight. I’ve never seen University Avenue like this. I contacted Will Lewis, the owner of Neilson’s, and a great collector of old Oxford photographs, and he was as amazed as I am. The view is from the intersection of University Avenue and South Lamar, “4-Corners,” looking east, and on the far hilltop on the left side of the road would be today’s Kroger. Note the many smoking chimneys. The men working. The house on the hill on the left. The shacks.