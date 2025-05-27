Trooper Sentorio Jamel Dennis remembered for service, dedication

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Lafayette County native and Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Sentorio Jamel Dennis, known by his badge number E-30, died at his home in Abbeville on Thursday, May 23. He was 31.

Dennis was assigned to the Batesville-based Troop E. His death was publicly confirmed the following day by Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell via X (formerly Twitter).

“Trooper Dennis served with honor and commitment,” Tindell wrote in the post.

Dennis graduated with Cadet Class 67, and Monday would have marked his two-year anniversary with the Highway Patrol.

As of Tuesday, the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office had not confirmed a cause of death, noting that an autopsy is being performed.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Tallahatchie-Oxford Missionary Baptist Association (T.O.M.B.) Building on Highway 334. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at the same location. Burial will follow at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 48 County Road 247.

L Hodges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.