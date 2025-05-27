Pickle Festival coming to MS Ag & Forestry Museum in Jackson Published 11:58 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Mississippi Pickle Fest returns to the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum on June 7-8, and the big dill weekend is less than two weeks away.

With tickets selling quickly and excitement growing, guests are encouraged to purchase in advance to secure their spot at Mississippi’s most flavor-packed, family-friendly event of the summer.

This year’s Pickle Fest, presented by the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum Foundation, supports both the Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum and the National Agricultural Aviation Museum. Visitors will enjoy live music, activities, and over 50 pickle-inspired food, treat and craft vendors.

Email newsletter signup

Foundation Members receive discounted Pickle Fest admission, and free entry to the museum and most special events, plus reciprocal benefits at 200+ museums nationwide for one year. Not yet a member? Now’s the perfect time to join and save!

Feeling competitive? There’s still time to enter one of our signature food contests, including the Pickle a Pickle Contest, Pickle Palooza Food Contest sponsored by National Presto Industries, Pickle Eating Championship, and the Pickle Ball Exhibition. Find entry details at msagmuseumfoundation.org/ picklefestcontests.

The festival still needs volunteers! If you love local events and want to support a good cause, sign up to be part of the fun at msagmuseumfoundation.org/ picklefestvolunteer.

With live music, mouthwatering eats, and unforgettable pickle-themed fun, Mississippi Pickle Fest is the ultimate summer celebration for all ages.

“Pickle Fest” tickets are $10 per day for MS Agriculture and Forestry Foundation Members and $15 per day for Non-Members. There is no charge for kids under 3. One ticket is required for each day and may be used once. Learn more about the benefits of Membership at https://www. msagmuseumfoundation.org/ membership and get tickets at https://www. msagmuseumfoundation.org/ pickle-fest.