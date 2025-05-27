Jill Knox named OSD 2025 Employee of the Year Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Jill Knox, Director of Communications for the Oxford School District, has been named the OSD’s 2025 Employee of the Year.

Knox started working for the OSD in 2011. She taught English at Oxford Middle School and then moved to the Curriculum Department as an Instructional Coach in August of 2017. In January of 2024, she took over as Director of Communications.

While being named Employee of the Year is an incredible honor, Knox said the true joy comes from serving the students, staff and families of the district.

“I’m deeply thankful for the opportunity to tell the story of OSD every day and to show the world just how special our district truly is,” she said. “To me, being a Charger means leading with heart, serving with purpose, and taking pride in it all. Go Chargers!”