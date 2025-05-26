Meet the Candidates for Ward 1
Published 3:20 pm Monday, May 26, 2025
William Summers Mayo (Republican), Erin Smith (Independent), and Drew Stevens (Independent) are in the running to become the next alderman for Oxford’s Ward 1.
The seat is currently held by Alderman Rick Addy, who has chosen not to seek re-election.
The general election will take place on Tuesday, June 3, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. The candidate who receives the most votes will win—no runoff will be held.
Absentee voting is currently underway and must be completed by May 31. Ballots may be cast in person at the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To accommodate voters, the office will also be open for absentee voting on May 31 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Oxford EAGLE reached out to the three candidates running for Ward 1 alderman and presented them with five questions to answer.
Their responses are listed below in alphabetical order for fairness.
****
Dr. Bill Mayo
Age: 71
Occupation: recently retired ophthalmologist
Education: college Ole Miss, medical school Kansas City University; internship and ophthalmology residency, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Family: two sons- Brad (Kathleen) and Rush (Hannah); four grandchildren- Cait, William, Elliott and Mary
Why do you want to be an alderman and why do you feel you’re the best candidate for the job?
My family first moved here in 1900 for education and opportunity and they found it. For the last 35 years Cherri and I have been blessed to call Oxford our home. We raised our family and built a business here. Our sons Brad and Rush graduated from Oxford High and Ole Miss. Our grandchildren are 6th generation Oxonians. Oxford must continue to offer excellent education and opportunities for generations to come. That’s why I have been so involved in our Economic Development Foundation and led what’s now known as the Oxford School District Foundation. My background in leadership in these and other state, national, and international organizations has prepared me to best serve Oxford as Alderman for Ward 1.
How do you plan to balance new development with preserving the character of existing neighborhoods in Ward 1?
Oxford produces high end and second home housing at an amazing pace, and that’s positive growth, but if we want to remain the town everyone has come to love, we have to house our own as well.
It’s a common debate of how much local government should be involved in the housing market, but one thing we can all agree on is that our government doesn’t need to add obstacles and challenges to the already difficult proposition of providing affordable housing in a very unaffordable market such as ours.
What do you think are the city’s top infrastructure priorities and do you have any ideas on how to fix them?
Oxford is growing and vibrant but also almost 200 years old. There have been many capital improvements in the last few years including road additions and modifications, upgrades to water treatment plants, new water tanks, sewer improvements and extensions, and new lift stations, but there is still much to address. As the mayor has said “We are a small town with big city problems.” We regularly have 90,000 people a day here and on big football weekends we can approach 250,000. We need to continue the work that our city leadership has been doing so well.
How will you ensure residents feel heard and involved in local decisions?
While I cannot ensure someone’s feelings, I will be easily accessible and willing to listen.
Housing prices in Oxford have risen sharply. What policies would you support to increase affordable housing options for families and seniors?
Tax credit housing has been the most successful and universally supported housing effort in American history, and it has provided homes for hundreds of Oxonians who work here – and can now live here.
There are concrete ways we can promote more affordable housing: cut regulations for this type of housing; build more roads to access unused land; and look for unused city-owned land to consider for this purpose.
****
Erin Smith
Age: 41
Occupation: CASA of North Mississippi, Founding Executive Director
Education: University of Mississippi, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Louisiana State University, Masters of Science in Nonprofit Administration Family: Although I don’t have immediate family living in Oxford, this community is my family. The people here have supported, inspired, and shaped me over the years, and I’m proud to call Oxford home. It’s also home to my dog, Sipp — my loyal sidekick who’s probably met more neighbors than I have.
Why do you want to be an alderman and why do you feel you’re the best candidate for the job?
I am running for Alderman of Ward 1 because I believe in the power of community-driven change and the importance of listening to every voice. Ward 1 is where I’ve built my life, and I care deeply about what happens here. With years of experience working alongside city leaders, advocating for others, and navigating complex systems, I know how to turn ideas into action.
How do you plan to balance new development with preserving the character of existing neighborhoods in Ward 1?
Growth is inevitable, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of what makes our neighborhoods special. In Ward 1, that means protecting the integrity, charm, and livability of our established communities while making room for thoughtful development. I believe in working closely with residents, builders, and city planners to ensure new projects respect the scale and style of existing homes, traffic patterns, and infrastructure. Smart growth is possible — it just takes listening and leadership.
What do you think are the city’s top infrastructure priorities and do you have any ideas on how to fix them?
Oxford’s rapid growth brings both opportunity and responsibility. I believe key infrastructure priorities include easing traffic congestion through planned projects like the University Avenue-Commonwealth Boulevard connector and the widening of Highway 7. Expanding sidewalks, bike lanes, and the OUT transit system can improve mobility, while water and sewer upgrades are essential in growing areas. By implementing the Vision 2037 Comprehensive Plan and fostering public-private partnerships, we can ensure smart, sustainable infrastructure that meets Oxford’s evolving needs.
How will you ensure residents feel heard and involved in local decisions?
I believe the best ideas come from listening. I’ll ensure residents are heard by hosting regular community meetings, making city updates easy to access and understand, and creating more pathways for feedback. Whether that’s through surveys, listening sessions, or showing up in your neighborhood—I want every resident to feel like their voice matters, because it does. Local government should feel approachable and responsive, and I’ll work to make that our standard.
Housing prices in Oxford have risen sharply. What policies would you support to increase affordable housing options for families and seniors?
- Community Land Trusts: Establishing trusts can maintain long-term housing affordability by separating land ownership from housing ownership.
- Incentivizing Affordable Developments: Offering tax breaks or expedited permitting processes to developers who include affordable units in their projects can encourage inclusive growth.
- Expanding Housing Programs: Enhancing initiatives like the Oxford Housing Authority’s programs can provide more options for low-income families and seniors. By implementing these strategies, Oxford can ensure that all residents have access to safe and affordable housing, preserving the city’s diverse and vibrant community
****
Drew Stevens
Age: 45 years old
Profession: residential real estate professional (formerly: John Currence’s City Grocery Restaurant Group, General Manager Snackbar)
Education: 12 years of primary and secondary Catholic education; University of Mississippi Bachelor’s Degree
Family; Married to Jill Miley Stevens for 18 years; daughter Miley (12) and son Jack (11) attending Oxford Public Schools. Our family of four, and our dog Archie have lived at the end of Combs Street since the mid-2000s,
The simple answer is because it’s too important not to. Each of our six city wards are unique. Each with their own landscape, footprint, architecture, character, and issues. Each require the best leader to represent their interests and collaborate for greater Oxford. Ward 1 is not just our home—not just an address where we live. These streets tell the story of our lives. Jill and I met in this Ward. We married here. We have grown along with Ward 1 and into its fabric. We brought our two children home from the hospital here. Ran alongside their first bikes without training wheels here. 25 years of living and running two outstanding local businesses, all in this Ward. We know our neighbors and their evolving interests.
How do you plan to balance new development with preserving the character of existing neighborhoods in Ward 1?
With Common Sense. And a genuine respect for the our past that honors the legacy of all those who came before us. I’m a student of Ward 1 history—informed by pouring through city minutes and records going back to the 1950’s. I know how we got to where we are and it’s a story worth sharing. Our growth and progress is enviable to most cities, but we have to balance this popularity focussed on our longterm value and assets vs short-term gains, and work with developers who contribute to our character. We can maintain our large-town feel as we move into a small city. We can’t risk losing what’s made Oxford so special in the first place. Especially in our residential neighborhoods.
What do you think are the city’s top infrastructure priorities and do you have any ideas on how to fix them?
Traffic. I’ve met with over 1,000 Ward 1 residents during this campaign and the common concern is that we’re either backed up or racing down our neighborhood streets. Two extremes—both byproducts of rapid growth. The city has increased mobility over the past few years with new thoroughfares and now studying West Jackson, Hwy 6, and North Lamar. Speeding is a safety issue to our residential families and requires more action. And, in the vein of our code enforcement officer program, let’s look at a unit designated to enforcing consequences to curb reckless driving.
How will you ensure residents feel heard and involved in local decisions?
I’ve studied the city’s 100-page annual audits over the past decade, and either attended or streamed every city meeting possible since 2020. We need efficient pathways of communication to re-engage our residents. Because if not, government moves on without you. Jay Hughes set the bar high with his newsletter recap of meetings and I make that commitment here. I’d also advocate for a monthly ‘public input’ item on our board meeting agenda to hear any issue. As well as create an informal network of ‘Neighborhood Alliance Representatives’ across Ward 1 who can update their Alderman on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. It’s our government, and we must take ownership in it—we need to welcome questions and criticism if we aim to be transparent. It’s an essential accountability of our public servants.
Housing prices in Oxford have risen sharply. What policies would you support to increase affordable housing options for families and seniors?
I live and breath the market everyday. 2022-2023 saw record prices across the board—up 50% in areas across our community. It’s not just that the market is pricing out affordable workforce homes and those in need, but that also creates a change in our culture. There’s more pro-activity now with two city commissions of serious, dedicated volunteers working on this issue, and I think a realization that past incentives haven’t moved the needle enough. We have to collectively decide if this is an issue we’re going to address head on. Starts there. We exist in free market economy and one solution is increasing access to that market. Partnering the private sector. and with charities and faith organizations, and the housing trust fund are examples. I’ve heard from advocates of a tenants bill of rights. I understand this issue. Creative solutions must include accountable results.