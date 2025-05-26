A solemn salute: Memorial Day observed at National Guard Armory Published 1:32 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

They were fathers, uncles, brothers, and friends — and they were remembered on Monday during the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Guard Armory.

In lieu of a guest speaker this year, attendees were invited to stand and honor a fallen service member by sharing their name, branch of service and a memory, if they wished.

Some told stories of bravery, while others shared funny or heartfelt memories of their loved ones in uniform.

Following the individual acknowledgments, the fallen were honored collectively during the Ringing of the Bell ceremony. One service member from each branch rang a bell in tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. with introductions by Ret. Maj. Harold Brummett and the posting of the colors by the Oxford Police Honor Guard. The Rev. James Petermann delivered both the invocation and benediction, and Melanie Manuel Beard performed the national anthem.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of “Taps” by Sam Phillips of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1431, and the retirement of the colors by the OPD Color Guard.

The annual event was sponsored by the Mississippi Army National Guard and organized by the American Legion, Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans.

A wreath, donated by Better’s Flowers, was placed on the north side of the Lafayette County Courthouse following the ceremony.