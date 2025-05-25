No. 17 Rebels Softball tops No. 4 Arkansas, Punches ticket to Women’s College World Series Published 7:12 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

For the first time in program history, Ole Miss softball is going to the Women’s College World Series.

After earning their first NCAA Super Regional win in program history on Friday, the No. 17 Rebels secured their first-ever WCWS bid on Sunday with a 7-4 upset of No. 4 Arkansas to win the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Rebels took control early with a phenomenal first inning. Jaden Pone started it with a leadoff walk but didn’t stay on the basepaths long as Lair Beautae launched the first pitch she saw for a two-run home run to center. Aliyah Binford kept it going with an 0-2 double, followed shortly thereafter by a Lexie Brady single, each coming home to make it a 4-0 lead early.

Arkansas fought back with one in the first then three in the second to tie it back at four. Binford relieved Brianna Lopez and settled in on the hill, retiring the Razorbacks in order in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth to allow the offense to rebuild its lead.

Mackenzie Pickens led off the fourth with an infield single and scored on a Pone sacrifice fly to put Ole Miss back on top, 5-4. Persy Llamas sparked it in the fifth with a one-out single, and Pickens sent pinch runner Ryan Starr home to make it a two-run lead. Brady punctuated the victory with a solo home run to make it a 7-4 advantage.

Binford retired her 14th straight batter to open the seventh inning before issuing a walk to Bri Ellis. She fought back and ended it with back-to-back Ks, sending Ole Miss to Oklahoma City for the first time.

The Rebels will take on Texas Tech on Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.