Oxford to honor fallen heroes during Memorial Day Ceremony Published 9:36 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Residents of Oxford and Lafayette County are invited to attend the annual Memorial Day Celebration on Monday at the Mississippi Army National Guard Armory on Ed Perry Boulevard.

The ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m. on Monday, is a community tradition dedicated to honoring the memory of those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Sponsored by the Mississippi Army National Guard, the event is organized in collaboration with Oxford’s veterans’ organizations, including American Legion Post 55, Marine Corps League Detachment 1431, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3978 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter.

Major Harold Brummett (Ret.), Senior Vice Commander of Chapter 48 Oxford, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The program will begin with the presentation of colors by the Oxford Police Honor Guard, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, sung by Melanie Manuel Beard. The Rev. James Petermann will deliver the invocation and benediction.

The event will include a tribute titled, “Acknowledging the Fallen and Passed,” during which veterans and service members will stand and call out the names of their fallen comrades, their branches of service and personal memories. A bell will ring to honor each branch represented.

The ceremony will also feature a performance of “Taps” by Sam Phillips of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1431 and the traditional retiring of the colors by the Oxford Police Honor Guard.

A wreath, donated by Bette’s Flowers since 1966, will be displayed in remembrance of the fallen.