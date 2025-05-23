LOU leaders talk about growth, infrastructure, innovation Published 3:56 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

City, county, and university leaders delivered ‘State of the …’ addresses during last week’s Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, highlighting recent accomplishments and future projects that will shape the future of Oxford, Lafayette County, and the University of Mississippi.

Oxford Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Jason Bailey opened his remarks by underscoring the city’s record-setting growth, noting that the city passed a $194 million budget last October and is already preparing for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, which is expected to surpass the $200 million threshold.

Since October 2024, Oxford has seen $305 million in construction valuation across residential and commercial sectors. Major completed projects include the new Oxford Police Department headquarters and a city pool opening this weekend. The former police station is being repurposed as a Developmental Services Building, streamlining planning, engineering and building operations under one roof.

Other capital projects include renovations to City Hall—where Visit Oxford will soon relocate—and upgrades to local parks, with possible new pickleball courts at Stone Park and an overhaul of Avent Park underway.

Roadwork continues as well, with new roundabouts under construction at North Lamar and Molly Barr Road, and the University Avenue–Highway 7 roundabout nearing completion.

Bailey celebrated the city’s economic momentum, pointing to a $40 million Baptist reserve and trust fund, $12 million of which is already invested in community projects. Oxford has also secured $246 million in state and federal funds over the past eight years.

“Thanks to our lobbying efforts, we’ve brought in major funding without putting the burden on local taxpayers,” Bailey said.

Lafayette County Board of Supervisors President Brent Larson echoed the city’s forward-looking message, calling 2025 a year of “partnership and progress.”

Chief among recent initiatives is the formation of the Northwest Regional Alliance, a regional collaboration with Panola, Tate and Yalobusha counties designed to attract large-scale industry and investment.

“This kind of partnership makes us more competitive,” Larson said. “It’s how we bring in new jobs and build a stronger regional economy.”

Larson also celebrated a series of public safety improvements, including a new Emergency Operations Center under construction near the Lafayette County Arena, a second full-time fire station in Taylor, a completed sheriff’s substation in Harmontown, and a new animal shelter. Renovations to the historic Lafayette County Courthouse have also been completed, balancing modernization with preservation.

Construction continues on the West Oxford Loop Extension and a new Sheriff’s Department headquarters, with planning underway for jail renovations.

“Each of these products, by itself, are important, but together, they tell a bigger story,” Larson said. “Lafayette County is being proactive, growing responsibly and making decisions for today, and for the future, we want for our kids and grandkids. I’m proud of the work that’s being done, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Steven Holley shared an update on the university’s trajectory, centered around three catagories: student experience, athletics, and research.

With enrollment growth accelerating and nearly 90% student retention, demand for on-campus housing is soaring. To meet this need, the university is exploring a public-private partnership for new residence halls, potentially expanding beyond traditional housing zones. New parking structures and expanded dining facilities—some in partnership with local restaurants and food trucks—are also in development.

Athletics continue to shine, with most teams reaching postseason play. Holley acknowledged the strain game weekends can place on local residents but emphasized the benefits for business.

“We’ve seen record-level excitement and national attention,” he said.

Holley also spotlighted Ole Miss’s status as an R1 research university. A master plan is being developed to assess the need for a dedicated research facility—one that could draw talent and industry to Oxford. Currently, $500–600 million in construction projects are active across campus.

“We’re rethinking what our facilities need to be—not just for students, but for a growing research enterprise,” Holley said.

He concluded by thanking the Oxford community for its partnership and its patience.

“We know we’ve been that busy cousin down the street, but we’re grateful for your support as we grow,” he said.

Ryan Miller, president and CEO of the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation, delivered a compelling vision for sustainable, collaborative growth. Just one year into his role, Miller emphasized the need for a unified strategy between city, county, and university leaders.

“We’re growing, but we must grow with purpose,” he said. “It’s not just about breaking records—it’s about doing it in a way that ensures long-term health and opportunity for everyone.”

A new strategic plan, now in final review, will guide how the region attracts target industries, supports small businesses, and increases access to affordable housing. A key asset in this strategy is the Max D. Hipp Industrial Park, which is being upgraded with $3.2 million in state site development funding and a $250,000 TVA grant to attract high-tech industry.

Like Larson, Miller also praised the newly formed Regional Alliance.

“This is a game-changer,” Miller said. “It allows us to compete for projects that we wouldn’t have considered our region before.”

He also announced the EDF’s upcoming move to a standalone office, a sign of growth rather than separation from its partner, the Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re growing alongside each other, and our missions remain tightly aligned,” he said.