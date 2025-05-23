Man charged with felony after checkpoint stop Published 4:10 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

On May 23, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Driver’s License Safety Checkpoint near County Road 303.

When Sidney Jackson, 60, of Abbeville, came through the checkpoint, deputies allegedly saw an illegal substance in plain view inside the vehicle.

A probable cause search was then conducted and deputies located a handgun. As a result of the investigation, Jackson was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of paraphernalia.

Jackson appeared before a Justice Court Judge on Friday and was issued a $5,000 bond, however, his bond was revoked due to being out on a previous felony bond.