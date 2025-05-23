Lafayette Supervisors deny rezoning request for student housing project Published 9:09 am Friday, May 23, 2025

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors has unanimously denied a request on Monday to rezone a parcel of land off Old Taylor Road that was proposed for a new student housing development.

The plan called for a 26-acre apartment complex located between Old Taylor Road and Virginia H. Crestman Drive. Developers proposed constructing five two- and three-story buildings, totaling 830 beds for rent.

To move forward, the developers sought to rezone the property from Residential Low Density (R-1) to Residential High Density (R-3). However, the Board rejected the request, citing concerns echoed by nearby residents and determining that the developers had not met the three legal criteria required under state law for rezoning: evidence of a mistake in the current zoning, a demonstrated need in the community, or significant changes in the surrounding area.

Email newsletter signup

Several local residents spoke out during the public meeting during the board’s regular meeting, raising concerns about increased traffic along Old Taylor Road and questioning whether additional student housing is necessary—particularly with the University of Mississippi constructing four new residence halls and several other approved housing projects already underway.

One local business owner voiced support for the project, arguing it would boost foot traffic for existing businesses and attract new development along the corridor.

The developers told the Board that increasing the availability of purpose-built student housing would reduce the number of students renting single-family homes in traditional neighborhoods.