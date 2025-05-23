Hill resigns from OSD board; Tosh to step in for remainder of the term Published 8:41 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Oxford School District Trustee Ray Hill resigned from the board for unknown reasons recently, a year short of when his term was up.

In response, the Oxford Board of Aldermen appointed a familiar face to fill the vacancy: longtime board member Denny Tosh.

Tosh served on the Oxford School Board for 16 years before retiring in February. His return means a smooth transition, as his experience will require little ramp-up in school board affairs.

Hill was originally appointed to the board in 2016 by the Board of Aldermen. His second, five-year term would have ended in 2026.

Following Tosh’s departure earlier this year, Denson Hollis took over his seat in March.

The Oxford School Board of Trustees is composed of five members. Four are appointed by the Board of Aldermen, while the fifth, an at-large seat, is filled through a public election. Current board members include Carter Myers, Lolita Gregory, Ashley Wilkinson, and now, once again, Denny Tosh. Trustees serve staggered five-year terms, typically ending in February.