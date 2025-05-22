Two arrested after alleged shooting Published 11:26 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

1 of 2

The Oxford Police Department responded to Brandywine Drive on May 15 to take a report of alleged gunshots.

While shell casings were found at the scene, no one was injured.

Officers were able to locate both suspects.

Clarente Alexander, 33, and Xavian Ivy, 21, both of Oxford, were taken into custody.

Alexander was charged with possession of a firearm and an accessory after the fact. Ivy was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

They were taken before a Municipal Court judge for their initial bond hearing.