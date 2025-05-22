Regents ends baseball season as 3A State Runner-up Published 9:30 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Regents School of Oxford Varsity Baseball Team capped off an impressive 2024–2025 season by finishing as the 3A State Runner-Up, following a playoff run marked by determination, discipline, and standout performances.

Despite a late start to the season, due to a number of players coming off a deep basketball playoff run, the Lions opened strong, defeating several larger programs and setting the tone for what would become a historic campaign.

Led by Head Coach Luke Buckner, the team earned the titles of District Runner-Up and North Half State Champions before advancing to the state finals. Remarkably, the roster included multiple eighth-grade starters who played with a maturity beyond their years.

Offensive leaders included:

Wade Hill, who batted an outstanding .521

Hayes Leach, hitting .460

Henry Edwards, contributing a solid .369 average

“This year wasn’t just about wins or statistics. It was about building a culture, setting a standard, and using the game of baseball to glorify God. I couldn’t be more proud of these young men.”

The Lions’ success this year lays a strong foundation for the future, with many key players expected to return next season.