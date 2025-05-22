Rebels defeat Florida Gators in SEC tournament Published 7:49 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

By Jeff Roberson

Old Miss Sports

Ole Miss got stellar performances from all three Rebel pitchers the coaches sent to the mound Wednesday night – Hunter Elliott, Mason Morris, and Connor Spencer. They now move on after a 3-1 victory against the Florida Gators in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

On Friday at 3 p.m., Ole Miss (38-18) and Arkansas (43-12) will play.

Ole Miss defeated Florida three of four games this season. The Rebels won two of three in Oxford in March.

Elliott went 5.1 innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk The Gators’ run that scored while he was in the game was unearned. Elliott got the win and is 9-3 on the year.

After Elliott hit Florida catcher Brody Donay with one out, Rebel coaches went to Mason Morris in the bullpen. The junior right-hander took care of the things rather quickly. One pitch produced a double play and the Rebels got out of the inning.

Morris pitched two more innings, surrendering two hits and striking out two.

Conner Spencer entered in the top of the ninth and struck out the first batter he faced and coaxing two fly ball outs.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rebels broke open a scoreless game with three runs. Luke Hill singled to get things started, but a double play gave the Rebels two quick outs. However, Judd Utermark got things rolling again with a double, followed by a double for Isaac Humphrey that scored Utermark from second base.

Ryan Moerman then reached on a fielding error by the Gator third baseman and Humphrey advanced to third. A Campbell Smithwick single drove in Humphrey and a throwing error by Florida’s right fielder allowed Moerman to score and make it 3-0 Rebels after four innings.

Florida got a run back in the top of the fifth. Gator Ashton Wilson led off with a double and was able to score later on an error. Elliott got the Gators to pop up, fly out, and strike out after that. That would end the scoring for the game.