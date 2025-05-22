Oxford man charged with arson of vehicles Published 11:17 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

An Oxford man faces felony arson charges after allegedly trying to burn at least two vehicles.

On May 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to Eastover Drive to take a report of a male attempting to light multiple vehicles on fire.

Two vehicles had been covered in lighter fluid, while only one vehicle had burn damage.

Martel McEwen, 34, of Oxford, was detained and taken into custody.

McEwen was charged with third and fourth degree arson and taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing.