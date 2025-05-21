Thaxton man charged with aggravated assault Published 10:48 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A local man was arrested recently for allegedly assaulting someone over 65 years old.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, on May 20, deputies responded to County Road 251 for a report of a fight between two men.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, later identified as Tracy Paul Goins, 39, of Thaxton, fled the scene. The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thaxton was later arrested in Pontotoc County with assistance from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with aggravated assault on a vulnerable person over the age of 65 years and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was given a $50,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.