Sugar waxing, lash studio opens Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Alyssa Schnugg

Senior reporter

A new beauty studio has opened its doors in Oxford, offering natural skincare and lash services with a focus on organic products and lasting results.

Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio, part of a national franchise, officially opened on March 5 and brings a variety of beauty treatments to town.

The studio, located at 2550 West Jackson Avenue, Suite 7 in the shopping center adjacent to Walmart, is owned by Mississippi native Cynthia Gleason, who grew up in Batesville and has since lived in Memphis and now in Hernando.

After years in the car business, Gleason made a career change with her daughter, Kiana Gleason, who introduced the idea of opening a beauty studio.

Together, they decided Oxford was the right fit for their new venture.

“We were looking for something to do together, and we saw how much Oxford is growing,” said Gleason. “Since it’s a college town, it just made sense.”

The studio specializes in sugar waxing, an all-natural alternative to traditional waxing that is known to be gentler on the skin. Sugar waxing uses a paste made of sugar, lemon and water, which adheres to hair rather than skin, making it less painful. The treatment is also effective for reducing ingrown hairs and lasts longer than traditional hard wax.

In addition to sugaring services for all areas of the body, the studio offers a full range of lash services, including individual extensions, hybrid, volume and dramatic styles. Lash lifts, tints, and brow laminations are also available, with results typically lasting three to five weeks depending on skin type and care routines.

Other services include specialty facials such as “V-facials,” which combine chemical peels and treatments to target ingrown hairs and improve skin texture.

Although the business is still new, Gleason says the response has been promising.

“We’ve had good feedback from students and local residents,” she said. “We’re just working to get the word out that we’re here.”

Licensed estheticians perform all services.

The store also offers a full line of sugar scrubs and skincare and exfoliation products that are available online and in the store.

Customers can book appointments online at www.sugarandnyc.com by selecting the Oxford location, or by calling the studio directly at 662-626-6211.

Follow Sugar NYW Oxford on Instagram (@sugarand_oxford), Facebook and TikTok.