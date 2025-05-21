Property transfers in Lafayette County Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 12-16, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Luke and Anna Wait to John and Mary Frances McFall, Lot L30, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Donald and Becki Felts to Kirk and Ashley Kinard, Lot 59, The Preserve Subdivision.

Thomas Everitt to Gwendolyn Jenkins, Unit 801, The Mark Condominiums.

John Joseph and Nanci Bazzano to Kingston Enterprises, LLC, Unit 12, Provence Park Condominiums.

Poche Pride, LLC to John and Kristen Caldwell, Unit B5, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Nanda King to Justin and Maggie Zampella, Lot 95, Plein Air.

James and Millie Milliner to Barbara Marshall, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Eddie Booker to Juanita Booker, Northwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Jessica Tierney, et al., Unit 432 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Jeffrey and Robin Brooks, Unit 33, Fieldstone Farms.

Bellman Niewiaroski to Jason and Mandi Barrett, Lot L54, Lakepointe at Wellsgate.

Kelton and Catherine McClinton to Casey and Staci Rushing, Unit 21, Grand Oaks Village.

Fred and Shana Cohen to Matthew and Sarah Birkla, Unit 1112, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Tayron and Leighia Smith to Andrew and Dakota Robertson, A fractional part of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 2 West.

William and Beth Amos to Stephanie Curtis, Unit 507, The Mark Condominiums.

Richard and Carrie Long to John and Mary Youngblood, Lot 8 and a portion of Lot 7, Fox Trail Estates.

John and Mary Frances Youngblood to Alfred and Victoria Miller, Unit 100, Old Oaks of Oxford.

John and Belinda Harrett to Ryan and Irina Rholes, Lot 31, Woodlawn Subdivision.

South Grove, LLC to Jade Walle, et al., Unit 1110, South Grove Condominiums.

Jonathan Kemp to Nora H. Blevins, et al., Unit 306, Old Oaks of Oxford.

Jocelyn Tipton to Tyler and Sara Jane Beckham, Part of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Virginia Marshall to Shannon and Amber Myers, Unit 107, The Park at Oxford Condominiums.

Alexander Lang and Winshen Liu to Shelby Ware and Caroline Hourin, Lot 6, Edgewood Subdivision.

South Grove, LLC to Gregory and Stacy Campbell, Unit 1112, South Grove Condominiums.

South Grove, LLC to Kristina and Matthew Alpaugh, Unit 1111, South Grove Condominiums.

Jerry and Flora East to Lloyd and Emily East, 2.0 acres in Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Angie Douglas, et al. to Jerry and Flora East, A 0.428-acre tract in Section 16, Township 9, Range 2 West.

Angie Douglas, et al. to Jordan East, A 0.842-acre tract in Section 16, Township 9, Range 2 West.

Alexander and Madison Meyer to Brad and Emily Glahn, Lot 54, Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

JP Land Company of AR, LLC to Donald and Becki Felts, Lot 6, Sanders Valley Subdivision.

Stacy and William Deas to Stephen and Michelle Powell, Unit 1102, Fieldstone Farms.

James Carwyle to David Carwyle, 28.87 acres in Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 1 West; 22.63 acres in Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 1 West; and a fraction of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Brittney Tolbert to Rainy Day MS, LLC, East Half of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

William Rogers to Reagan Ward, Part of Lot 44, Stone Subdivision.

Reagan Ward to Albriton Holdings, LLC, Lot 10, Spears Subdivision.

William Rogers to Albriton Holdings, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

City of Oxford to John and Jennifer McCurdy, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Merion Development, LLC to Ken and Maritza Johnson, Lot 17, Merion Subdivision.

James and Caroline Mayo to William and Kelley Sanguinetti, Lot 25, The Preserve.

William Barber and Elizabeth Farris to Zai and Zhi Chen, Unit 160, Oxford Square Townhomes.

Mary Holt to Brock Brackett, Part of Lot 9, Sardis Hills Subdivision.

Jody Huffmaster, et al. to HBH Group, LLC, Unit 21, The Carrollton Condominiums.

Timothy and Victoria Hill to Keith and Kelley Dacus, Unit 27, Quarter Condominiums.

Kenneth and Ainsley Blue to Michael and Jennifer Jenkins, Unit 200, Rowandale Condominiums.

Terry Warren to Hometown Storage, LLC, 3.20 acres in Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Terry Warren to Goose Creek Mall, LLC, A fraction of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 3 West; and a fraction of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Kendall White to Kendall and Tabitha White, Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 1 West; Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Michael and Carolyn Allen to Morgan Williams, Lot 49, Twelve Oaks Estates.

Phillip and Viridiana Olivi to Sean and Emily Enyeart, Lot 26, Deerfield Subdivision.

DV Homes, LLC to Douglas and Christie Bennett, Lot 29, Mayfield Subdivision.

Blue Cardinal Holdings, LLC to Roshan and Faheem Khan, Unit 329, Acadia Cottages.

Leisa and Markus Pegues to Marcel Pegues, Part of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 3 West, and part of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

William Kneip to Grace Ann Close and D&S Close Family Trust, Unit 94, The Bluffs West.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Stewart and Nicole Motley, Unit 35, Fieldstone Farms.

Malaurie Noble to Brian and Blair Flint, Unit 504, The Park at Oxford Condominiums.

Jason and Sandra Clark to Jonathan Stegall, et al., A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

James Brewer to James C. Chrestman Farms, Inc., 13.542 acres in Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Kay G. Brewer Family Trust to Brett Brewer, A fraction of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Kay G. Brewer Family Trust to Gunter Brewer, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Roy Long to Patricia Long, Lot 23, Aspen Ridge Subdivision.

William Roger, IV to Traction Properties, LLC, A parcel in Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.