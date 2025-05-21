Parking argument leads to arrest Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

According to a University Police Department report, at about 11:50 a.m. on May 1, officers took a report from an alleged victim of vandalism, claiming that a university faculty member damaged his vehicle.

The student claimed assistant professor of journalism Alysia Steele “keyed” his vehicle after an argument over a parking space.

After an investigation by UPD, Steele was charged with malicious mischief, a misdemeanor, and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on May 2. She later made bond and is currently awaiting a court date.

Ole Miss News/Media Relations Director Jacob Batte said the university knew the charges but would not comment on personnel issues.