Oxonian selected for AI fellowship Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Allison Bunn, a kindergarten teacher in the Oxford School District, has been selected for the prestigious 2025-26 Leading Edge Fellowship, a national initiative from the nonprofit Teach Plus.

This highly selective program equips innovative teachers from across the country with the skills to lead conversations and shape policy around the use of artificial intelligence and innovation in education.

Bunn was one of a small group chosen for the fellowship. The year-long fellowship, which officially kicked off in Chicago in late April, will focus on helping educators like Bunn become powerful communicators and advocates for the thoughtful integration of emerging technologies in the classroom.

“This opportunity is about growing as a leader and using my voice to help make education better,” Bunn said. “It’s not just about the technology—it’s about making sure we prepare our students for the world they’re growing up in.”

Teach Plus was founded in 2007 to foster authentic teacher leadership in education policy and practice.

The Leading Edge Fellowship is one of its several initiative, offering educators hands-on experience with AI tools, deep dives into local and national education policy, and intensive communications training.

Participants will explore how technology can support—not replace—teachers, particularly in ways that enhance student learning and educator effectiveness.

Bunn’s passion for educational technology isn’t new.

“I’ve always adapted to new tech—it just makes sense to me,” she said. “If we teach students how to use these tools thoughtfully, we’re setting them up for long-term success.

“There’s this growing concern about students in grades four through eight not being on grade level. A lot of that starts with what we do—or don’t do—in early childhood classrooms. That’s why this work matters.”

Originally from the Memphis area, Bunn moved to Oxford in 2014. She’s taught at various levels, including private and public schools, and has been with the Oxford School District since 2019. After earning her National Board Certification, she moved from sixth grade to first grade and now teaches kindergarten.

Her participation in the Leading Edge Fellowship follows her involvement in the Mississippi Teach Plus Policy Fellowship, which helped her hone her skills in education advocacy.

“That experience really opened the door,” she said. “It showed me that teacher voices matter—and that we can have a seat at the table when decisions are being made.”

For Bunn, the next year will be about exploring how AI can support differentiated instruction, reduce teacher workload, and personalize student learning—even for the youngest learners.

“In early childhood, nothing replaces the human connection,” she said “But AI can be a helpful tool. It can save teachers valuable time and help kids who can’t yet read or type still explore and learn.”

As AI becomes more integrated into daily life, Bunn hopes to help make it more accepted by educators.

“We’re not talking about replacing teachers—we’re talking about supporting them,” she said. “And if we ignore these tools, we risk falling behind. Our students deserve better than that.”