Oxford City Pool opens Saturday Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

After a year of extensive renovations and improvements, the city of Oxford and the Oxford Park Commission announced Wednesday that the Oxford City Pool will be reopening this Saturday.

Originally built in 1978, the pool has been completely transformed to better serve the community with modern amenities, improved accessibility, and exciting new features for all ages.

The updated facility includes a brand-new, 2,388-square-foot ADA-compliant bathhouse, equipped with separate men’s and women’s restrooms, showers, a lifeguard station, and a convenient concessions area. A 526-square-foot open-air veranda offers guests a comfortable space to relax and enjoy panoramic views of the pool.

“This renovation represents a significant investment in the health, safety, and recreation of our community,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill said. “We’re excited to welcome families back to a facility that blends fun with functionality and reflects our commitment to inclusive, quality public spaces.”

New aquatic features have been added to elevate the swimming experience, including:

• A 16-foot-tall tube slide

• An interactive tumble buckets

• An in-pool volleyball net

To support these upgrades, the pool now boasts an advanced stainless steel, full-perimeter recirculating gutter system and an all-new plumbing infrastructure.

Swimmers will also enjoy the comfort and safety of a newly poured concrete pool deck coated with a non-slip, cool deck surface.

The pool will reopen at 1 p.m. with a reopening celebration to be held in July. Community members are encouraged to attend and see the improvements firsthand.

The cost is $3 a person. Seniors 55+ and babies under 3 years old are free.

For more information, visit www.oxfordparkcommission.com.