Our View Published 10:29 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

In the charged atmosphere of local, state and national elections, readers often turn to trusted sources for clarity.

At the Oxford EAGLE, we take that responsibility seriously. It’s why you’ll find coverage of local races, profiles of candidates and explanations of ballot issues. But there’s one thing you won’t find in our pages: political endorsements.

This is a deliberate choice, rooted in our mission to serve our entire community with fairness, integrity, and transparency. We are not here to tell you who to vote for. We are here to help you make up your own mind.

Some larger media outlets choose to endorse candidates, often through separate editorial boards.

But in a smaller operation like ours, where the editorial team overlaps with the reporters who cover local issues and attend city meetings, endorsing candidates risks blurring the lines between reporting and opinion. It can create the impression that we are taking sides, even when our reporting remains objective.

Our commitment is to neutrality. We believe readers deserve information free from the shadow of favoritism or political alignment. By providing balanced, fact-based reporting, we hope to empower you to evaluate each candidate’s qualifications, policies and character for yourself.

In the next few days, we will run bio information and Q&As for each of the three candidates running for Ward 1 alderman in the June 3 election. Read them over, then, if you live in Ward 1, head to Oxford Conference Center on June 3 and cast your vote for the person you want to represent you on the Board of Aldermen.