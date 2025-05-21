Dr. Rayner named Oxford Citizen of the Year Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Dr. Jim Rayner was named the 2025 Oxford Citizen of the Year at the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting Luncheon on Wednesday, a recognition he humbly admitted took him completely by surprise.

As Chamber President and CEO Pam Swain announced his name from the podium, Rayner became visibly shaken, wiping tears from his eyes as Swain read some of his many contributions to the community.

“I was honored and humbled. I’ve never received any kind of honor that means as much to me as this does. I’m just blessed beyond words,” he said.

The award, given annually for the past 52 years, recognizes individuals whose selfless service and contributions have had a lasting impact on Oxford, Lafayette County and the University of Mississippi.

Rayner was described as a man whose legacy is rooted in compassion, leadership and tireless dedication to the community.

While many know Rayner as a pioneering ophthalmologist — one of the first in the nation to perform interocular lens implant surgery — his impact in Oxford extends far beyond medicine. Over the course of his career, he performed more than 50,000 cataract surgeries, restoring sight and hope to thousands.

But it is his “servant’s heart,” as Swain described it, that has truly defined his life.

“Jim is a very passionate person and gives fully of himself in whatever he does,” Swain said in her tribute. “It is with great admiration that we present this award to a man who has made Oxford a better place in every way.”

A longtime member of the Oxford Rotary Club, Rayner has also sung for years in the choir at Oxford University United Methodist Church and regularly volunteers at the local food pantry. He has raised funds for the Boys and Girls Club and the animal shelter, danced in community fundraising events and led capital campaigns for local causes.

He has served on numerous boards, including as a founding member and current board chair of Oxford Interfaith Compassion Ministry and former director of the board for Oxford Medical Ministries.

Together with his wife, Mary Sharp Rayner, he has donated generously to dozens of local organizations, always with a focus on supporting the most vulnerable members of the community.

When asked why he gives so much of his time and energy to others, Rayner’s answer was simple:

“I just enjoy it.”

