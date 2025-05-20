Summer Sunset Series offers free concerts in the Grove Published 12:07 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Summer in Oxford means music, community, and gorgeous sunsets. Starting June 1, you can enjoy all three at the same time with the 2025 Summer Sunset Series presented by Cannon Motors of Mississippi.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. on June 1, the series runs every Sunday in June, rain or shine. Each concert is free and open to the public, offering locals and visitors a perfect way to wind down the weekend with live music under the trees.

This year’s lineup includes:

June 1 – John Mohead

– John Mohead June 8 – Southern Studies

– Southern Studies June 15 – Shane King

– Shane King June 22 – Thacker Mountain Radio Music Showcase

– Thacker Mountain Radio Music Showcase June 29 – Kingdomology

All performances take place at 6 p.m. in the Grove on the University of Mississippi campus. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and a picnic, or just come ready to relax and enjoy the music.