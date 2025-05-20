Stonewater asks for appeal of Planning Commission decision Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a request from Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center to expand an existing building to add two additional beds.

In April, Stonewater presented two applications to the Planning Commission for its consideration — a conditional use permit to expand the existing building by two beds and a request for another conditional use permit to build an additional structure for an eight-bed, extended treatment program.

The Planning Commission voted to recommend approval to the Supervisors for the first request, but denied a request to recommend approval for the second permit for the eight-bed structure.

Stonewater offers substance abuse and mental health treatment to adolescent and teenage boys and is located on County Road 362.

On Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved the first request that would allow Stonewater to add a small addition to the building to add two more beds to its regular program space. They were previously approved to have 16 beds and currently have 14 beds.

The supervisors also set a public hearing for 9 a.m. on June 16 to hear an appeal of the Planning Commission recommendation to deny the request for the new eight-bed building.

Stonewater is asking for the eight additional beds to create a new program that would provide extended treatment for young men who completed their original treatment program and spent 60 to 90 days at the recovery center. They would continue to receive tailored clinical support while also playing a leadership role in mentoring newer patients at the recovery center.