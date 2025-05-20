State Secretary launches new elections resource ‘TextMyGov’ Published 10:31 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Secretary Michael Watson has announced the launch of a new elections resource, TextMyGov, to enhance the Secretary of State’s accessibility and efficiency.

Utilizing smart technology, Mississippi voters may now access important election information and report issues via text message.

By texting “HI” to 601-586-7600, users can initiate a conversation with the Secretary of State’s Office to solicit guidance on a variety of topics.

The system utilizes keywords to categorize inquiries, directing users to appropriate responses or information sources. Residents can text the relevant keyword to receive an automated response or a link to the Secretary of State’s website for more detailed information.

For example, texting “Precinct” will provide voters with a link to the polling place locator.

Additionally, our office has instituted a new text alert system. You may receive a text notification from the number 80946.

This is a legitimate text from the Secretary of State’s Office. Residents who receive the initial text message and opt in will benefit from election alerts, which will provide important election information. Users may opt out at any time by texting STOP.

If you do not receive the initial text message, you may opt in by texting “MS ELECTIONS” to the number 80946. You will be prompted to reply with “YES” to complete the opt-in process. The Secretary of State’s Office will utilize this service to distribute important reminders in preparation for Election Day.