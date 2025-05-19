Mississippi native Jamal Roberts wins American Idol Published 12:25 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old physical education teacher from Meridian, has been crowned the winner of Season 23 of American Idol. His victory was announced during the live finale Sunday night, following a record-breaking 26 million viewer votes.

Roberts’ journey to national stardom is as inspiring as his performances. A devoted father of three, he balanced his teaching duties at Crestwood Elementary School with his passion for music. His musical roots trace back to his childhood, singing hymns and covers in his local church. Roberts had auditioned for American Idol twice before. The stars aligned this season.

A Finale to Remember

The Season 23 finale featured the top three contestants: Jamal Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix. The show opened with a group performance of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

For his solo performances, Roberts delivered Teeks’ “First Time,” which moved mentor Jelly Roll to tears, and The Temptations’ classic “Just My Imagination.” His final performance, “Heal” by Tom Odell, showcased his emotional depth.

Runner-up John Foster, an 18-year-old from Louisiana, impressed with Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and his original song “Tell That Angel That I Love Her.” Third-place finisher Breanna Nix, a 25-year-old from Texas, delivered powerful renditions of “In Jesus Name” by Katy Nichole and “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

Judges and Fans React

The judging panel—Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood—praised Roberts throughout the season. Richie described him as “divinely guided,” while Bryan commended his authenticity and emotional connection to the music. Underwood noted his growth in stage presence and confidence.

Fans across social media platforms celebrated Roberts’ win, highlighting his soulful performances and humble background. One fan commented, “Jamal is a GREAT vocalist—he proved it in every performance on the finale.”

A Historic Win

Roberts’ victory is significant not only for his personal journey but also for the show’s history. He becomes the first Black male winner of American Idol since Ruben Studdard in 2003.

As he transitions from teaching to a full-time music career, Roberts carries with him the hopes and pride of his hometown. “I won for my kids. I won for my hometown. I won for the state of Mississippi,” he stated after his win.