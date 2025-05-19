Man charged with stealing trailers Published 4:37 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

On May 10, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a stolen trailer.

The victim reported that they were missing a 12-foot single axel trailer on CR 317. While deputies were taking this initial report, they received a second complaint about a separate missing 14-foot trailer near the initial residence.

After an investigation, Charles Scott Fortenberry, 53, of Oxford, was identified as the suspect.

He was arrested on May 16 and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.`