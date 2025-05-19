Man arrested after police persue vehicle to Union County Published 4:51 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

A Lafayette County Sheriff Deputy, while on patrol, observed a Dodge Charger with an expired tag and driving carelessly traveling Highway 6 East.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, later identified as Zequavian Lequan Knox, 25, of Belden, did not pull over.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for some time until the Charger came to a stop in the 1700 block of Highway 30 in Union County.

Knox was taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Knox was booked on failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals (felony), and expired tag, and was given a $10,000 bond.

Knox is also being held on detainers for active warrants in Clayton County, GA, Lonoke County, AK, and Pontotoc County.