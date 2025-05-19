Commodores’ Class of 2025 make walk across the stage
Published 8:08 am Monday, May 19, 2025
1 of 8
Graduate Zanieya Booker enters the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss for the Lafayette High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Graduate Avery Neal enters the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss for the Lafayette High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Sydney Jenkins waves to someone in the crowd during the Lafayette High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Graduate Aubrey Stinson enters the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss for the Lafayette High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette High student Zaylen Booker was presented the Commodore Award during the graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Cole Garvin speaks at the Lafayette High graduation in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette High graduation in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Cole Garvin speaks at the Lafayette High graduation in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, May 16, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)
Lafayette High School said farewell to the Class of 2025 Friday night at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.
Friends, family and faculty gathered to wish about 240 graduates as they walked across the stage and received their hard-earned diplomas.