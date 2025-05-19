Commodores’ Class of 2025 make walk across the stage

Published 8:08 am Monday, May 19, 2025

By Staff Report

Lafayette High School said farewell to the Class of 2025 Friday night at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

Friends, family and faculty gathered to wish about 240 graduates as they walked across the stage and received their hard-earned diplomas.

 

 

