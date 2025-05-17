Storm knocks down trees, powerlines Published 8:08 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

1 of 6

A powerful thunderstorm swept through Oxford overnight, leaving a trail of damage that included downed trees, damaged homes and vehicles, and widespread power outages.

Emergency crews from North East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Oxford Utilities have been working for the last several hours to restore service after high winds toppled trees and power lines throughout the area. Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill reported at least 12 incidents of trees falling on houses and cars inside the city limits.

In Lafayette County, there were numerous trees down, mainly across the southeast part of the county. Trees on homes were reported on County Road 313, Highway 328, Highway 331 and County Road 479.

Email newsletter signup

As of 8 a.m., approximately 2,500 customers served by North East Power remain without electricity, while Oxford Utilities reports around 260 homes still in the dark.

The storm knocked out major circuits, including the one feeding downtown Oxford and areas to the east, which has since been restored. Crews completed repairs to the north Oxford circuit shortly after 7 a.m. and are now focusing on replacing broken poles near McLarty Road and Johnson/Ross.

The Oxford Police Department urged residents on social media to use caution around downed lines and blocked roads as restoration efforts continue.