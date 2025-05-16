Oxford tennis pro building world-class athletic program for local youth Published 9:03 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Lucie Devier, a French-born tennis professional and former Division 1 standout at the University of Mississippi, is launching an ambitious youth tennis program called Rising Rackets aimed at cultivating professional-level athletes.

Leveraging her experience as a D1 athlete and her leadership of youth programs at the Goose Creek Tennis Club, Devier, alongside the General Manager and Director of Raquet Sports Alexa Bortles, is poised to transform the local tennis landscape and nurture the next generation of Mississippi tennis talent.

“I strive to make tennis fun for young children while equipping them with fundamental

skills,” Devier said. “I believe we have an unprecedented opportunity to invest in young Mississippi players.”

Born in Étréchy, France, she was a member of the Ole Miss tennis team and graduated in May of 2024. She has since been working as a tennis pro at the Goose Creek Tennis Club. She is experienced in teaching all ages and levels and holds an 18U French coaching certification. She is a French National Champion in doubles and reached the quarterfinals in the national singles tournament.

Earlier this year, Devier launched the Rising Rackets program. It’s available for youth ages 3 to 12 and inspired by European developmental principles. This progression system incorporates the individualism of tennis in a fun environment where players have the chance to level up and celebrate their achievements at a graduation ceremony every 6-12 weeks.

The larger vision for Goose Creek Tennis is for the Rising Rackets program to feed into an elite-level Junior Tennis Academy currently led by Alexa Bortles who wants to make Mississippi a nationally recognized contender.

This will include a multifaceted player development and training program that will cover sports psychology, nutrition, fitness, visual film study, and preventative and restorative body care.

Registration for the summer program is now open. You do not have to be a member to participate.

Find out more by visiting https://www.goosecreekclub.com/risingrackets or call 662-380-5505.