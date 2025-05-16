Ole Miss wins first game in 3-day series against Auburn Published 9:41 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Hunter Elliott gave Ole Miss a solid chance for victory on Thursday night against Auburn, and the Rebels took full advantage with a 9-2 win to open the three-game series.

The left-handed ace pitched seven complete, allowing no runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Elliott’s record improved to 8-3 on the season.

The Rebel offense, which scored all nine runs without a home run, broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Auburn right-hander Cam Tilly lost his control for a bit. Two walks to lead off the frame by Ethan Surowiec and Ryan Moerman put the Rebels in good shape and they were able to push both runs across. After Luke Cheng fouled out on a bunt attempt, Mitchell Sanford singled to right to load the bases.

Luke Hill flew out to left to score Surowiec to give Ole Miss a 1-0 lead. Moerman was able to score on a rundown play with Sanford at first, and the miscue, while not an error, allowed Moerman to make it home. The Rebels led 2-0 through five innings.

Ole Miss added two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Will Furniss led off with a single through the right side, followed by a single up the middle by Austin Fawley. That chased Tilly and the Tigers replaced him with reliever Carson Myers. After Isaac Humphrey struck out, Collin Reuter pinch hit for Surowiec and singled to right to score Furniss. It was 3-0 Rebels. Moerman then singled up the middle to score Fawley to make it 4-0.

Elliott again took care of the Tigers in the top of the seventh. The Rebels added more runs in the bottom of the seventh – five of them to be exact. A two RBI single by Judd Utermark, a two-RBI single by Moerman, and a RBI single by Cheng plated the runs. It was Ole Miss 9, Auburn 0 through seven complete.

After neither team scored in the eighth, the Rebels allowed two runs in the top of the ninth, but Alex Canney was able to finish the game with the two final outs.

Furniss was 3-for-5 in the game with two runs scored. Moerman was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Utermark was 1-for-5 but with two RBI to increase his team lead in that department to 51.

Ole Miss (36-17, 15-13 SEC) and Auburn (37-16, 16-12 SEC) will play game two of the series at 6 p.m. Friday.