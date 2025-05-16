‘Half & Half’ show features half scripted, half improv fun Published 8:48 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Anubis Improv will present “Half & Half,” a compelling cross-disciplinary comedy show presented in collaboration with the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council.

The show will be held at 7 p.m. on May 23 at The Powerhouse.

“Half & Half” takes four two-character scripts and splits them in half, giving each character’s sides to a different actor to memorize.

On the night of the show, each actor is paired with an improviser who has no knowledge of the scenes.

The actors must say their lines as written, no matter how the improviser responds.

The audience will see both halves of each of the scripts throughout the show, and often enjoys trying to match them up.

“This show is a win-win in terms of comedic effect,” said David Hamilton, the show’s producer and Anubis Improv founder. “Either the improviser responds in a way that makes sense to the scene, which is miraculous and compelling, or they respond in a way that makes no sense, which is hilarious.”

Writers for the show include well-respected Oxonian Bud Fanton, Ole Miss PhD student Kapani Kirkland, New Orleans comedy veteran Nick Napolitano, and award-winning playwright Chuck Smith.

Actors include Theatre Oxford veterans Paula Stack and Jules Mikell, University of Mississippi Associate Professor of Theatre Arts and Senior Fellow, South Residential College Rory Ledbetter, and

Anubis Improv graduate and former Half & Half writer Dylan Kerr.

The improvisers are all Anubis Improv graduates and Oxford comedy veterans and include Hannah Allen, Ruth Hogue, Connor King and Alyssa Lee.

Tickets are available at https://www.oxfordarts.com/shop/product/6047-anubis_halfhalf0523. Tickets will also be on sale at the door on the night of the show if available.

To learn more about Anubis Improv, visit us at anubisimrpov.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @AnubisImprov.