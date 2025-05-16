Black History Milestones Series to focus on emancipation Published 12:56 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

The Belfry Museum and Multicultural Center will present its next installment of the Black History Milestones series at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, at the museum.

This month’s program, titled, “The Path to Emancipation: Resistance, Revolt and Redemption,” will explore pivotal moments in African-American resistance to slavery.

Highlights will include historical reflections on Nat Turner’s revolt, the Underground Railroad and Harriet Tubman’s contributions, John Brown’s Raid, the Dred Scott case, and the Civil War and emancipation.

Email newsletter signup

Located at 710 West Jackson Avenue, the Belfry’s ongoing “Black History Beacon” initiative is designed to educate the community about African-American contributions to American history.

This free event is open to the public.

For more information, visit the Belfry Museum website, www.burns-belfry.com, or contact the Multicultural Center at 662-281-9963.