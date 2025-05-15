YAC to hold garden party fundraiser after federal cuts affect local programs Published 11:47 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council has long been committed to enriching North Mississippi through the arts, with a focus not just on creativity but on community development, economic empowerment, and nurturing talent.

“We have proudly received direct support from the National Endowment for the Arts for programs like the Arts Incubator and Artist Exchange, which help artists transform creative skills into viable small businesses,” said YAC Director Wayne Andrews.

Recently, YAC was notified of the cancellation of several key federal grants, including those from the NEA, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the AmeriCorps VISTA program.

Email newsletter signup

“These are not just symbolic losses: they are critical funding sources that allowed us to build capacity for rural creatives, develop workforce training programs, and sustain a cultural center that is home to over 320 days of programming annually,” Andrews said.

The sudden termination of these reimbursement-based grants mid-cycle has left YAC facing unreimbursed costs, even for programs that were fully approved and under contract.

Recognizing the financial strain caused by the termination of these programs, an anonymous donor has generously underwritten a full-scale gala—the Summer Soirée at the Lodge at Live Strive Farm—to raise awareness and support.

“This donor-funded event gives our community a chance to celebrate, reconnect, and contribute to sustaining the vital work we do,” Andrews said.

The gala, held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, at the Lodge at Live Strive Farms, will feature:

Culinary offerings by Elizabeth Heiskell, including a fresh oyster bar, lobster salad, and beef tenderloin

Live music by R&B band Compozitionz

A Mississippi artist showcase curated by Oxford Treehouse Gallery

A raffle for Lee Harper’s miniature artwork, The Hoka

Wines selected by High Cotton Wine and Whiskey House

Custom cocktails crafted by Saint Leo

Tickets are $125 per person, with reserved tables starting at $700 and can be purchased at www.oxfordarts.com.

This impact is compounded by cuts affecting regional regranting agencies, including the Mississippi Arts Commission and SouthArts, which support local organizations like YAC with annual operating funds and programming grants. These funds enable YAC to provide a home for community favorites like Theatre Oxford, Hinge Dance Company, Anubis Improv, Thacker Mountain Radio, and more at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.

YAC’s work fosters entrepreneurship and community growth. Through YAC’s support:

Zack Adamz turned his bonsai hobby into Komorebi Bonsai, offering rentals, workshops, and speaking engagements.

John Reyer Afamasaga , an award-winning filmmaker, developed Y’all Want Ads , a creative marketing business connecting with clients across the state.

Camille Breckinridge opened Mississippi’s first needlepoint shop, The Stitchery, a unique retail and creative space in Water Valley.

“We’re looking at new events, deeper business partnerships, and increased community engagement to replace these lost funds,” Andrews said. “This gala is a first step in connecting with the people to ensure we can continue to provide programs and services at the same level.”