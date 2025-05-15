Women in Blues Festival this Saturday in Clarksdale Published 9:35 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Music lovers are invited to gather their lawn chairs and picnic blankets for the fourth annual Women in Blues Festival, a free event celebrating the powerful voices of female blues musicians from across the country.

Set in a scenic downtown Clarksdale park, the festival offers a family-friendly atmosphere filled with live music and community spirit.

The festival will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Park on Delta Avenue in Clarksdale.

The event is scheduled to go on rain or shine, with an indoor venue just steps away ready to host the performances in case of inclement weather.

Only an hour’s drive from Oxford, the festival makes for a perfect day trip for blues fans in the region.

This year’s lineup features an impressive roster of talent, including Diunna Greenleaf, Hanna PK, Ms. Vee, Beverly Davis, Edna Nicole, Lady Trucker, Cruz the Dame, Miss Gladys, Cricket, Charlotte Taylor, Australia “Honeybee” Jones Neal, and Gracey Williams.

Additional Women in Blues performances and events will take place in local clubs throughout the weekend.

For a full schedule and more information, visit www.womeninblues.org.